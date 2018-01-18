Physical banks will become history in next 3 years in India: Amitabh Kant

Aayog Chief Executive Officer on Thursday said physical in will be irrelevant in the next three years as data consumption growth and data are likely to further boost financial inclusion. "Days of will be over... will throw huge amount of data, Kant said, adding data would boost financial inclusion in the country. While speaking at a panel discussion here, he said is the only country with over a billion biometrics. In the next three-four years, will have a billion plus smartphones, Kant said. The Aayog also pointed out that mobile data consumption in is more than the and put together. Participating in the panel discussion, founder said the new banking model in this world will come out of and will be early example of that model.