RBI retracts - multiple deposits of demonetised notes allowed till Dec 30

A day after the Reserve Bank withdrew the notification that barred people from depositing old notes in bank accounts more than once, the central bank on Thursday clarified that people are free to make more than one deposit till December 30.

The old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes can be deposited at bank branches or in cash deposit machines more than once till December 30, (RBI) said in the updated Frequently asked questions (FAQ).

The customers should use separate pay-in-slips for making deposits in the mixed bunch of demonetised and legal tender notes, it said.

Anybody depositing more than Rs 50,000 in cash in their bank account needs to submit a copy of the PAN card in case the bank account is not seeded with the information.

The clarification on the part of the comes a day after it took a U-turn on its notification of December 19 after widespread protests from the public.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had clarified the same evening on December 19 that one-time deposit would not attract any scrutiny by bankers. However, on Tuesday, he had insisted that only a one-time deposit would be allowed till December 30. On Wednesday, the withdrew its norms on KYC deposits, but left it unclear whether multiple deposits would be allowed.

The said that for non-KYC accounts, if a person deposits more than Rs 5,000 in withdrawn currencies, the account will be credited only after questioning him or her, in the presence of two bank officials, as to why the money was not deposited earlier. The bankers will also have to keep the explanatory statement on record for future audit trail.

Even if the non-KYC deposits are less than Rs 5,000 at a time but cumulatively exceed the amount, the bank officials have to get on record an explanation from the depositor of a non-KYC account.

The upper limit of deposits for such accounts is also restricted to Rs 50,000.

The above restrictions do not apply to deposits under the Taxation and Investment Regime for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.