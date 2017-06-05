RBI to pause on policy rates: BS poll

Economists don’t expect the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to tinker with policy rates of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) when it meets this week. Twelve economists polled by Business Standard ruled out a rate cut by the central bank even as growth numbers slowed down and inflation surprised most on the downside. The MPC is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday. Economic growth fell to 6.1 per cent in the fourth quarter as demonetisation affected consumer spending. The consumer price index-based inflation rate eased to 2.99 per cent as food ...