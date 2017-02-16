UP to issue Rs 10,000 cr of bonds against discoms' debt

One of the largest indebtor in the power distribution sector, will issue bonds worth Rs 10,000 crore against the debt of its discoms which it took over.

This is the second issuance by the state under the provisions of the Ujwal Discoms Assurance Yojana (UDAY) agreement which aims to restructure the financials of beleaguered power distribution companies.

was the first state to issue bonds during last fiscal. Till July last year it had issued bonds totalling Rs 24,000 crore in three tranches.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) assigned UP Power Corporation’s proposed bonds the rating of ‘Provisional IND AA(SO)’; Outlook Stable.

The rating agency noted it's results on the improving financial health of UP. “Although UP is the one of the most indebted states compared with peer states owing to high developmental needs, its debt burden (debt/gross state domestic product) has declined since FY04 (26.8% in FY15 (RE); 46.7% in FY04). Fiscal deficit (excluding UDAY), too, improved, declining to 2.97% in FY16 (RE) from 7.33% in FY04”, said Ind-Ra.

Government of UP, union ministry of Power and UPPCL entered into a tripartite memorandum of understanding for availing the benefits, last year. Under the scheme, 50% of UPPCL’s debt of Rs 54,000 crore was taken over by the GoUP by FY16 and the remaining 25% was taken over on 4 July 2016.

Under the scheme, UPPCL is to fund its operational losses post October 2015 through the issuance of bonds backed with a GoUP guarantee or by GoUP-guaranteed bonds issued with the proviso of direct deduction from the GoUP account with the RBI in the event of default.