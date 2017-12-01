Who represents real America - Donald Trump or Donald Duck? Obama at HTLS

Top highlights of Obama's speech:
* "America is famous for Donald Trump and Donald Duck. Which one represents the real America?
* Think before you speak, think before you tweet: Obama
* Barack Obama: India's movement towards a more modern economy that would lift millions of people out of poverty is important. My job was to see whether the general focus was consistent with sound governance.
* I like him and I think he has a vision for the country. He is implementing and in many ways modernising certain elements of bureaucracy. But, I was also great friends with Dr Manmohan Singh: Barack Obama on what he thinks of Narendra Modi
* There are sometimes connections between explicit terrorist organisations based in Pakistan and elements that are connected to various more official entities inside of Pakistan. We had no evidence that Pakistani govt was aware of Bin Laden's presence there. That is obviously something we looked at.
* Barack Obama: When the tragedy in Mumbai took place, we were as obsessed with how to dismantle that terror network as India was.
* Barack Obama: The basic notion is whether India can be part of countries that have nuclear power and safeguards. We worked very hard to get India into the Nuclear Supply Group (NSG), we did not get the cooperation of every country
Obama quips, "I’m pretty sure I’m the first US president to have the dal recipe. My keema is also excellent, but my chicken is okay".
* We have to work in a multilateral manner. I appeciated the critical role PM Modi and India played in forging the Paris climate deal. “It is a deal even though we have pause in American leadership", Obama
* Barack Obama: We can't unwind globalisation or pretend automation doesn't exist. We need to invest in our people's skills, education
* Barack Obama: Economies don't work well when the middle class is neglected
* Barack Obama said, "We have to acknowledge the real economic forces that sometimes make our people feel powerless".
* We should feel confident about the progress we've made but we shouldn't be complacent - Barack Obama
* Our history together speaks about a common set of values - pluralism and tolerance, a liberal market-based order that places primacy on individual rights - Barack Obama
* Barack Obama said, "I am proud to have been the only US President to have visited India twice during my tenure"
* Both US and India share the problem of terrorism - Barack Obama
* A partnership between the world’s oldest and largest democracies is a defining one - Barack Obama
* Obama says it makes people want to try and find stability amid all the changes. “We’ve gone through moments like this before...from agricultural to industrial sectors... it’s important for us to push back against the politics of us vs them. We have to build on what is in common between us.”
* The world is more connected than ever before: Barack Obama
* The world, by most measures, is less violent than human history although conflict remains: Obama
