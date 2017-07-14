TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Education » News

Student employment, inflexible university policies drive online dropout
Business Standard

Delhi University declares fourth cut-off list for 15,000 seats

(DU) has initiated the admission process for the remaining 15,000 seats under the fourth cutoff list

Sagar Mavani 

Delhi University, students
Around 250,000 students from Delhi compete for around 57,000 undergraduate seats in the 110 Delhi University-affiliated colleges every year.

The prestigious Delhi University (DU) has initiated the admission process for the remaining 15,000 seats under the fourth cutoff list released on July 13, 2017 (Thursday) for admission to honours courses such as Economics, English and B.Com being closed at many renowned colleges. After the third cut-off list announced by the Delhi University (DU), the students applying for various courses were left with not too many options. However, some of the colleges had re-started the admission process for certain academic courses that were closed after the 2nd cut-off list was made public. Following the release of third cut-off list by DU, there sprang up a descending trend as most of the colleges bringing down the minimum required percentages. Admissions to some colleges were still open, on-campus and off-campus. The prestigious Shree Ram College of Commerce was no longer taking admission to B.A. (Hons), Economics and B.Com (Hons) for Open Category applicants. Only five courses of fourteen offered by Lady Shri Ram College were available, though the cut-offs plunged slightly. The fourth cutoff has gone down by up to 5% points in general courses and some colleges are taking the admissions for History, Economics, English and Political Science.

Economics:

Admissions closed at Admissions yet open at
Kirori Mal College (KMC) Hindu
Kamla Nehru College (KNC) Hans Raj
Lady Shri Ram (LSR) Ramjas
Miranda House Shyama Prasad Mukherji
Sri Venkateswara PGDAV
SGTB Khalsa and others Others

Commerce:
Admissions closed at Admissions yet open at
Hans Raj Ramjas
Hindu Sri Venkateswara
KMC Indraprastha College for Women
LSR Shyama Prasad Mukherji
Sri Venkateswara Kalindi College
SGTB Khalsa and others Others

Humanities:
Admissions closed at Admissions yet open at
Hansraj LSR
Hindu Miranda House
KMC Ramjas
KNC Gargi College
Sri Venkateswara Satyawati Evening College
Others Others

History:
Admissions closed at Admissions yet open at
Gargi KMC
Hindu Hansraj
Miranda House Ramjas
KNC Sri Venkateswara
Sri Venkateswara Daulat Ram College
Others LSR

Political Science:
Admissions closed at Admissions yet open at
KMC KNC
Hindu Hansraj
Miranda House Ramjas
LSR Sri Venkateswara
Sri Venkateswara and others Others

Chemistry: Dyal Singh College along with Zakir Husain Delhi College saw the highest drop in Chemistry with the cutoff for Chemistry going down by 1% point. Currently 12 colleges are taking the admissions. Hans Raj College has upheld their cutoff at 95.66%, same as third list.

Math: Lakshmibai College witnessed the highest drop by 1.25%. 22 more colleges including Kalindi, ARSD, and Dyal Singh College are taking the admissions.

Physics: The cutoff for Physics fell by two percentage points. Admissions at two colleges including Kalindi are now reopened.

Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board:
The Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) had announced second cut-off list, with the highest being 88% for B.Com at Miranda House. The NCWEB offers B.Com and B.A. It had announced its first cut-off lists on July 1 (Saturday). The highest cutoff stood at 90% for B.Com at Hansraj and Miranda House. It released its third cutoff list on Wednesday with the lowest cutoff for BA Programme and BCom at Aditi Mahavidyalaya that stood at 68% and 76% respectively. Female students from Delhi NCT were going to be inevitably eligible for admission to the NCWEB. Some of the female students had accidentally unchecked NCWEB as an option. Later the Delhi University announced that all female students who applied for BA Programme and BCom courses for regular colleges will be considered admission to the NCWEB.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements