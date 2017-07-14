Delhi University declares fourth cut-off list for 15,000 seats

The prestigious (DU) has initiated the admission process for the remaining 15,000 seats under the released on July 13, 2017 (Thursday) for admission to honours courses such as Economics, English and B.Com being closed at many renowned colleges. After the third cut-off list announced by the (DU), the students applying for various courses were left with not too many options. However, some of the colleges had re-started the admission process for certain academic courses that were closed after the 2nd cut-off list was made public. Following the release of third cut-off list by DU, there sprang up a descending trend as most of the colleges bringing down the minimum required percentages. Admissions to some colleges were still open, on-campus and off-campus. The prestigious Shree Ram College of Commerce was no longer taking admission to B.A. (Hons), Economics and B.Com (Hons) for Open Category applicants. Only five courses of fourteen offered by Lady Shri Ram College were available, though the cut-offs plunged slightly. The fourth cutoff has gone down by up to 5% points in general courses and some colleges are taking the admissions for History, Economics, English and Political Science.



Economics:



Admissions closed at Admissions yet open at Kirori Mal College (KMC) Hindu Kamla Nehru College (KNC) Hans Raj Lady Shri Ram (LSR) Ramjas Miranda House Shyama Prasad Mukherji Sri Venkateswara PGDAV SGTB Khalsa and others Others

Admissions closed at Admissions yet open at Hans Raj Ramjas Hindu Sri Venkateswara KMC Indraprastha College for Women LSR Shyama Prasad Mukherji Sri Venkateswara Kalindi College SGTB Khalsa and others Others

Admissions closed at Admissions yet open at Hansraj LSR Hindu Miranda House KMC Ramjas KNC Gargi College Sri Venkateswara Satyawati Evening College Others Others

Admissions closed at Admissions yet open at Gargi KMC Hindu Hansraj Miranda House Ramjas KNC Sri Venkateswara Sri Venkateswara Daulat Ram College Others LSR

Admissions closed at Admissions yet open at KMC KNC Hindu Hansraj Miranda House Ramjas LSR Sri Venkateswara Sri Venkateswara and others Others

Dyal Singh College along with Zakir Husain Delhi College saw the highest drop in Chemistry with the cutoff for Chemistry going down by 1% point. Currently 12 colleges are taking the admissions. Hans Raj College has upheld their cutoff at 95.66%, same as third list.Lakshmibai College witnessed the highest drop by 1.25%. 22 more colleges including Kalindi, ARSD, and Dyal Singh College are taking the admissions.: The cutoff for Physics fell by two percentage points. Admissions at two colleges including Kalindi are now reopened.The Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Board (NCWEB) had announced second cut-off list, with the highest being 88% for B.Com at Miranda House. The offers B.Com and B.A. It had announced its first cut-off lists on July 1 (Saturday). The highest cutoff stood at 90% for B.Com at Hansraj and Miranda House. It released its third cutoff list on Wednesday with the lowest cutoff for BA Programme and BCom at Aditi Mahavidyalaya that stood at 68% and 76% respectively. Female students from Delhi NCT were going to be inevitably eligible for admission to the Some of the female students had accidentally unchecked as an option. Later the announced that all female students who applied for BA Programme and BCom courses for regular colleges will be considered admission to the