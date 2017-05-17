Upcoming bank and government exams in 2017

More than 1.5 crores candidates took up the bank exams of IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) in the last three years and vacancies in the Indian equaling 68000 were occupied.



When it comes to making a career choice that promises security and financial stability, bank jobs in India have always been roped in first. Public sector are getting a tough competition from private As a result, they are reaching out to rural and semi-urban areas. Despite the rise of Information Technology, millions of people still prefer bank jobs and apply for various positions in public sector



Here’s the list of upcoming bank exams and jobs in 2017. It also features other



Listed are the important details regarding the bank exams and jobs for the year 2017-18:





Events Important Dates Website Link Open –For On-Line Registration of Applications and Payment of Fees/Intimation Charges May 03, 2017 (for Gr B DR General) May 05, 2017 (for DEPR /DSIM) to May 23, 2017 Officers In Gr. B (DR) -General Phase One (Online Exam) June 17, 2017* Phase Two (Online Exam) July 7, 2017** Officers in Gr B (DR) –(DEPR) Paper One (Online Exam) June 17, 2017*



Paper One & Two (Online & Written) July 6 and/or 7, 2017**

(To be confirmed in Admit Card).



Paper One (Online Exam) June 17, 2017* Officers in Gr B (DR) –(DSIM) Paper Two & Three (Online &Written Exam) July 6 and/or 7, 2017**

(To be confirmed in Admit Cards)

How to Apply for Management Executive Recruitment:An aspiring candidate should have their valid active email ID for better communications regarding results other important announcements. It helps them receive Call Letter/Interview Advices and other important documents by email. The candidate has to register online through the Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers and www.sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application.The candidate should scan their latest photograph and signature. This is essential for online application otherwise the application would be invalidated.The candidate should go the bank’s website ( www.bank.sbi/careers/ ) and ( www.sbi.co.in/careers ). In the Recruitment link, select the suitable online application format.The candidate should be careful while filling out the application. Once the application is filled in completely, he or she should submit the data.What if I am not able to fill the date in one go? In such case, you can your data already filled in. When the data is saved, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Kindly, note down the registration number and password that will be required to edit the particulars, if needed. NOTE: This facility is available for three times only. Once the application is filled in completely, candidate should submit the data and proceed for online fee payment.Now proceed to pay. Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) Rs.600/-for and OBC candidates; Rs.100/- (Intimation charges only) for SC/ST/ candidates. The fees may be paid using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking etc.Download the guideline form (PDF) here and fore FAQs available here How to Apply for Grade B Officer Recruitment 2017:Before applying, the candidate should make your that they meet all the requirements and criteria for the post in the Reserve Bank of India ( / Bank).The candidate is required to apply online through the Bank’s website www.rbi.org.in . (NOTE: No any other mode for submission is available)Online application for Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - (General) is found here and for Direct Recruitment for the posts of officer-in grade 'b' (DR) DEPR / DSIM in Common Senority Group (CSG) streams is found here *Candidate will have to appear in only one shift of Phase-I examination**Candidate will have to appear in all the shifts of Phase-II examination.Official Assistance: If the candidate faces problems while filling up the form, payment of fee/intimation charges, or in downloading of Admission Letter, he or she can send queries through the link http://cgrs.ibps.in (NOTE: Do not forget to mention ‘ Officers in Grade ‘B’-‘ DR’ or DEPR or DSIM in the subject of the email.)Use of smartphones or any other electric device is strictly banned.Any changes, corrections or announcement will be published on the Bank’s official website www.rbi.org.in You can download the guidelines here