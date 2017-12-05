UPSC 2017-18: Vacancy for Deputy Director. Apply Now

The (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post Deputy Director (Medical) who will be working for Directorate General of Factory Advice Service and Labour Institute under Ministry of Labour and Employment. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till 14th December, 2017 (Thursday). The number of vacancy is 1 reserved for UR (0), OBC (1), SC (0) and ST (0). The qualified candidate would be paid as per Level 11 (Rs.67, 700-2, 08,700/-) plus Non-Practicing Allowance. So far the job location is concerned; the candidate would be posted in Mumbai but liable to be transferred to anywhere in India. The post carries probation of one year.



Parameters:

Age: Not exceeding 43 years on the normal closing date. (Relaxable for Govt. servants’ up to 5 years in accordance with instructions issued by the Central Govt.)



Educational Qualification: A recognized Medical qualification included in the First or the Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule (other than the licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should fulfill the conditions stipulated in Section13 (3) of the said Act.



Experience: Five Years’ Professional experience including three years’ experience in the field of occupational health preferably in factories or mines.



Note that Post graduate Degree or Diploma in Social and Preventive Medicine or Industrial Hygiene or Physiological Medicine or Occupational Health from a recognised University or equivalent would be desirable.



Roles and Responsibilities:



Identifying the training needs to group of employees of various organizations.

Designing and conducting the training programs/workshops in Occupational Health.

Carrying out research studies and surveys in the field of Occupational Health and recommending appropriate measures to the industries for improving the working conditions.

Guiding and supervising the work of technical staff during the studies and preparing reports of the studies.

Visit the official online portal of here.

Search for the New and click on the same. (Direct link here)

Fill in the required details and you will get your ID and password.

Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for the post ‘Deputy Director (Medical) with Apply Now button. Hit the button.

Enter your ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.