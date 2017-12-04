Gujarat elections 2017: PM Modi takes charge of BJP Gujarat campaign

PM launched his two-day campaign for Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 on Sunday and spoke in a host of rallies in his home state driving election campaign. He narrated BJP’s success stories and took potshot at opposition in his blitzkrieg rallies in the state. Here are the major things that PM Modi mentioned in his rallied throughout the day for Gujarat election polls.



In a gathering after the inauguration of a hospital, PM Modi said that is was nationalism which motivated the central government and the BJP to help rescue all those people (From Yemen and Iraq) who belonged to all faiths and religion.



"Along with Indians, we have rescued citizens of almost 40 countries from Yemen, as they were stranded there due to war. We did not see their religion or language they speak. It was our nationalism and humanitarian values which guided us," the prime minister said.



Justifying the need to mention the debate of nationalism during his campaign, PM Modi said that he was raising the issue of nationalism because some people have challenged it.



Criticizing Congress’s decision to support caste leaders like Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, PM Modi in a rally in Bharuch district of Gujarat he said that, "They keep you busy in fighting with each other. You may die but the Congress will eat 'malai' (cream),"



Adding further, he said "But, they do not understand that all these diseases were cured in Gujarat of the day when the BJP came to power in the state, and the state is firmly on the path of development,"



“They (Congress) have a pain that Gujarat is progressing rapidly. When I was the chief minister, no day passed when they had not taken a step to harm Gujarat," he said.



Attacking senior Congress leaders like the former PM Manmohan Singh and former FM P Chidambaram, he said that by opposing the ambitious Bullet Train project, the party has stooped to such a level where it is attacking the nation development now.

