Compared to Narendra Modi’s mammoth experience in Indian Politics, Hardik Patel comes off as a newbie who has just entered politics. But the crowd rallying behind Hardik stands in contrast with what has been thought of the young leaders.



Gujarat assembly polls are scheduled on December 9 and 14 this year and will see a high pitched political battle between Young, old, experienced and inexperienced candidates.



Yesterday campaigning for Congress which is in alliance with the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) Hardik Patel held a roadshow from Katargam to Yogi Chawk in Surat.



The 10-km road show saw more than 50,000 people rallying behind the young leader. The impressive turnout of the crowd, some media reports said was the evidence of the fact that it will not be a smooth ride for BJP in



Hardik Patel rally in Surat on Sunday

In contrast, PM Modi’s charisma, which at one point was referred as ‘Modi Wave’, saw dim participation from the people of the area.Modi rally photoA reporter shot a video about PM Modi’ Gujaratelectioncampaign and posted it on twitter in which the empty chair from PM Modi’s Gujarat rally can be clearly seen.