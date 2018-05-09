Karnataka polls: Modi slams Congress, flays Rahul for 'PM remark'; updates

As the Karnataka Assembly election draws near, the two major players in the fray -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have stepped up their campaign to dominate each other and woo the electorate of the state.

and BJP President are scheduled to hold multiple rallies in the state on Wednesday, while Congress President will also continue with his 'Jana Aashirwada Yatre' in the state.





Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's statement expressing his willingness to become Prime Minster after the 2019 general elections, Modi said his remarks reflected arrogance.

Addressing a rally in Bangarapet, the prime minister blamed Congress for bringing the evils like communalism and casteism to the country.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has started preparations for the polls to be held on May 12. The result of the will be declared on May 15.

On Tuesday, UPA Chairperson addressed her first rally in the ongoing Karnataka election campaign. Gandhi and squared off attacking each other: While Modi accused Gandhi and her son (Congress President) of destroying Congress to save the "dynasty", Gandhi said "only speeches do not fill empty stomachs".

The face-off came in the district associated with Lord Basaveshwara, a 12th century social reformer and philosopher who founded the Lingayat religious order. Both the parties are making hard efforts to woo the numerically significant community.

The Election Commission of Karnataka, meanwhile, recovered more than 9,700 voter IDs from an apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli area of the Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency on Tuesday. The BJP and Congress have accused each other of trying to rig the state election through unfairt means. Accusing the Congress of malpractice, the BJP demanded cancellation of polling in the Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency. The Congress, on the other hand, said that the owner of the Bengaluru flat from where 'fake' voter cards had been found was a BJP leader .

Here are the top 10 developments in the Karnataka Election 2018 campaign by BJP and Congress:



1. Modi flays Rahul for his 'PM remark': Speaking at a rally in Bangarapet, Modi said Rahul's PM remark reflected his arrogance. "Yesterday, someone made an important declaration – he said, 'I am going to be PM!' He came like those bullies who barge their way ahead when there are others who have many more years of experience. How can someone just declare themselves the PM? This is simply nothing but arrogance," Modi said.

In an apparent reference to Opposition leaders, Modi sought the opinion of 'big leaders' on Rahul Gandhi's prime ministerial aspirations.

Further, he said the Congress had brought six evils to the nation – Congress culture, communalism, casteism, crime, corruption and contractor system.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the election would decide the future of Karnataka.



Yesterday someone made an important declaration- he said, "I am going to be PM!" He came like those bullies, barging his way ahead when there are others who have many years of experience. How can someone just declare himself as the PM? This is simply nothing but arrogance : PM — BJP (@BJP4India) 9 May 2018

To remove Modi, there are big meetings being held. How will the big leaders who attend these meetings react to this sudden announcement by one 'Naamdaar' that he is going to be PM : PM @narendramodi #BJP4BetterKarnataka pic.twitter.com/32GGGP9J93 — BJP (@BJP4India) 9 May 2018

2. Modi, Shah to address 10 rallies today (9 May): and BJP President are scheduled to hold several ralies in poll-bound Karnataka on Wednesday.

Starting from Tumkur district at 10.30 am, Shah will hold six public programmes in the state.

The Prime Minister will start with a public meeting at Bangarapet and will go on to address rallies at Chikmagalur, Belagavi and Bidar.

3. Election preparation starts in Karnataka: The Election Commission has set up a total of 58,000 booths in the state. Of these, 600 will be fully run by women and ten plus booths will be run by the disabled people.

"We will be using 80,000 Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) along with 80,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). More than Rs.70 cr (700 million) cash and liquor worth Rs 32 cr (320 million) has been seized. We're prepared for elections on May 12," Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar told ANI.





ALSO READ: Karnataka election: Modi besotted with Congress-free India, says Sonia

4. Smriti Irani decries Congress chief for PM ambitions: In a reaction to Rahul Gandhi's statement, expressing a willingness to become Prime Minster after 2019 general elections, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said the Gandhi scion is a self-centred person.

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji and (BJP chief) are worried about future of people of this country while Rahul Ji thinks about himself. He said if his party comes to power he will be the PM in 2019. A person who does not trust his own leadership and ability, how can he expect people to trust him?," Irani said while speaking at a public rally in Karnataka's Yedrami.

5. Speeches cannot fill stomach, says Sonia: Addressing her first rally in Karnataka for this year's assembly poll, the UPA chairperson on Tuesday said the Prime Minister is a good orator but speeches cannot fill empty stomachs.

She also accused the Prime Minister of spreading lies and distorting historical facts for his political motives.

Sonia alleged that Modi government even provided least drought compensation to Congress-led Karnataka.

6. Karnataka needs 'sensitive' BJP government, says Modi: Addressing a rally in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister said on Tuesday that Karnataka needs 'sensitive' and 'receptive' BJP unlike Congress which has no vision for the state.

"Congress lacks a forward looking vision for the development of Karnataka, which needs a BJP Government which is sensitive and receptive in nature," Prime Minister Modi said.

He added that there are five peculiar aspects of the Congress- dynasty politics, corruption, rampant lawlessness and criminalization, agrarian distress and ruin, and divide the society.





ALSO READ: Karnataka polls: Over 9,000 voter IDs seized from Bengaluru house; updates

7. Siddaramaiah's faux pas: Amid a war of words ahead of the Assembly election, Siddaramaiah committed a major gaffe on Tuesday. The Karnataka CM claimed that every vote cast for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the May 12 Karnataka Assembly polls is like casting it for him.

This happened as Siddaramaiah in a faux pas twice referred to Congress MLA Narendra Swamy as Narendra Modi, while campaigning at Malavalli in Mandya district.

"If road work has happened, concrete roads, drainage, drinking water facilities are there, if houses have been constructed, it is all because of Narendra Modi and our government," Siddaramaiah said.

8. Over 9,000 voter IDs seized from a Bengaluru house: Election Commission of Karnataka on Tuesday recovered 9,746 Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) from an apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli area of the Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency.

BJP demanded cancellation of polling in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, accusing the Congress of trying to "rig" the polls. Congress hit back, saying that a BJP leader was the owner of the Bengaluru flat from where the 'fake' voter cards had been found.

9. Ready to be PM, says Rahul: Asked if he would be the next Prime Minister, the Congress President answered in affirmative saying he can become prime minister if Congress emerges as the biggest party in next year's general election.

“Well, it depends... it depends on how well the Congress does in the election... I mean, if it emerges as the biggest party, yes,” he said. “It is highly unlikely that BJP will form the next government, and the second part is that it is close to impossible that Modi will be the next prime minister,” said, adding that the Congress would be the lynchpin for opposition unity.

10. Congress being destroyed by dynasty politics, says Modi: Addressing a rally in Vijayapura, Modi made a sharp attack at Rahul Gandhi and saying that the party was being destroyed to save a dynasty.

"One thing is clear that the dynasty furthering which the Congress destroyed the nation, today to save that dynasty, Congress party is getting destroyed", he said.





ALSO READ: Karnataka farm sector gets 6 hours of power daily, least in India

With agency inputs