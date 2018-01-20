CBI registers Rs 800-million bank fraud case against PNB officials

The CBI has registered 22 cases against officials of National relating to in loans processed by them on the basis of forged documents causing a loss of over Rs 800 million to the bank, the agency said today. The cases relate to four branches of the in and in "Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at 47 places in Bhopal, Ujjain, and (Madhya Pradesh), Kaithal and Gurugram (Haryana), Hoshiarpur (Punjab), and (Uttar Pradesh), and Delhi," a of Investigation statement said. It said the alleged in its complaint that the officials had fraudulently sanctioned and disbursed loans to private persons dealing in coal business from 2011 to 2016. "It was alleged that the loans were sanctioned against inflated valuation of the collateral securities.

The said borrowers thereafter disposed of the primary security without depositing the proceeds with the bank, thereby causing alleged loss of Rs 80 million," the statement said. The searches led to the recovery of "incriminating" documents, stamps, hard discs and details of lockers, it said.