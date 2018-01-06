Govt introduces a new 10-year benchmark bond at a coupon of 7.17%

The on Friday introduced a new 10-year benchmark bond at a coupon of 7.17 per cent — much lower than the existing 10-year bond that closed at 7.29 per cent. Against the new bond, Rs 90 billion was issued. Against the older 10-year benchmark, the had raised Rs 1.21 trillion. There is always a difference in yields between two The older series, which would no longer be used to raise funds, get higher yields as traders add illiquidity premium.

On Friday, the RB I auctioned worth Rs 180 billion, of which Rs 90 billion was of the new 10-year ones. Investors bid 281 times for up to Rs 476.4 billion for the bond, of which accepted 93 bids, amounting Rs 90 billion, data revealed.