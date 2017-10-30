Govt to set up alternative mechanism to fast track PSBs merger

Moving ahead with reforms in the public sector space, the has constituted a ministerial panel headed by Minister that will oversee proposals of state-owned



The other members of the panel include Railway and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal and Defence Minister



"Govt walks the talk on reforms; constitutes Alternative Mechanism for PSBs consolidation; Minister to head," Financial Services Secretary said in a tweet.While announcing the unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore capital infusion roadmap for the last week, Jaitley had said, this will be accompanied by series of reforms over next few months.The constitution of Alternative Mechanism (AM) is a movement in that direction.The Union Cabinet in August had decided to set up an Alternative Mechanism to fast track consolidation among to create strongThe move to create large aims at meeting the credit needs of the growing Indian economy and building capacity in the PSB space to raise resources without dependence on the state exchequer.The AM will oversee the proposals coming from boards of PSBs for consolidation.The decision to set up the AM follows State of India merging its five associate banks, as also the Bharatiya Mahila Bank, with itself.