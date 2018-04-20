Here's how scam-hit PNB plans to recover Rs 1.5 bn of bad loans every month

Sitting silently with placards outside offices and residences of defaulters, the staff of hope to 'name and shame' such borrowers to recover up to Rs 1.5 million worth bad loans every month under its nearly one-year-old 'Mission Gandhigiri'.

The state-owned lender, which has been at the receiving end of the over Rs 130 billion fraud involving diamond merchants and Mehul Choksi, on Friday said it is intensifying the initiative, amid rising concerns over non-performing assets in the system.

Under 'Mission Gandhigiri', a recovery mechanism launched by in May 2017, a team visits the borrower's office or residence and sits there silently. Currently, there are 1,144 field staff members who are driving the mission.

"Through this initiative, the recovery team wishes to achieve its primary objective of getting these defaulters to the negotiation table and aim to recover Rs 1-1.5 billion in a month," the said in a statement.

Following the government's directions regarding wilful defaulters, said it has taken a lead by taking strong steps over the past few weeks.

"The has already declared 1,084 wilful defaulters and published photos of 260 such defaulters in newspapers," it said.

The further said due to its aggressive stance towards wilful defaulters, 150 passports have been impounded over the past few months and the has also lodged 37 FIRs against defaulters.

Also, in a bid to leverage data analytics for loan recovery and risk management, the said it has tied up with a leading credit agency.

"This partnership will not only help the with loan recovery but will also help identify and automate profitable lending strategies and minimise credit and fraud risk," it said.

The is also working towards improving by incorporating analytics and for reconciliation of accounts.

also said its two special 'One Time Settlement' (OTS) schemes have helped accelerate NPA recovery.

As per the bank, from an average of recovering loan amount from 70,000-80,000 NPA accounts in a year, OTS has resulted in recovery from 225,000 NPA accounts over a span of 10 months.

The had gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of 19 billion or 12.11 per cent of gross advances as of December 2017.