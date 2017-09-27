ICICI Lombard to make market debut today

General Company will debut on the on Wednesday after it concluded its offer last week.



The offer of was oversubscribed 3 times during September 15-19.



The insurer had fixed the price band at Rs 651-661 per share for the Rs 5,700-croreGeneral is a joint venture between and Canadian NRI Prem Watsa-promoted Financial Holdings.For the group, this was the second public offer this fiscal. Its life arm ICICI Prudential had raised Rs 6,000 crore through an earlier.CLSA India Private, Edelweiss Financial Services and Institutional Securities were the books running lead managers of the