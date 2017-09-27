JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Insurance

Scope for rate cut by RBI remains, less possibility of fiscal stimulus: ADB
Business Standard

ICICI Lombard to make market debut today

The insurer had fixed the price band at Rs 651-661 per share for the Rs 5,700-crore IPO

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lombard
Chanda Kochhar, Chairperson, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Bhargav Dasgupta, MD & CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and Kaku Nakhate, DSP Merrill Lynch during the IPO press conference in Mumbai (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company will debut on the bourses on Wednesday after it concluded its initial share sale offer last week.

The initial share sale offer of ICICI Lombard was oversubscribed 3 times during September 15-19.


The insurer had fixed the price band at Rs 651-661 per share for the Rs 5,700-crore IPO.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Canadian NRI Prem Watsa-promoted Fairfax Financial Holdings.

For the ICICI Bank group, this was the second public offer this fiscal. Its life insurance arm ICICI Prudential had raised Rs 6,000 crore through an IPO earlier.

CLSA India Private, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial Institutional Securities were the books running lead managers of the IPO.

First Published: Wed, September 27 2017. 02:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements