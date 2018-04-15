Insurers set fresh terms for liability insurance for bank boards' directors

Insurance companies that sell liability insurance have begun to reprice the costs of their cover they offer to directors of bank boards. Market leaders in this line of business — New India Assurance and Tata AIG — have begun to reassess the premium on risk exposure of their portfolio in the director’s and officer’s (D&O) liability business. “The rules are simple.

If there is a claim, our policies are locked in for payout for years, so it is better to renegotiate now,” said a top source in the non-life insurance sector. Insurers are ...