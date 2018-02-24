PNB fraud: 'Helpless', says Mehul Choksi as 1,200 diamond workers lose jobs

Owner of Gitanjali Gems, Mehul Choksi, expressed his "helplessness" in a letter to his employees, stating that he would be unable to clear their dues in lieu of the ongoing probe in the Rs 114 billion- (PNB) fraud. The Enforcement Directorate had conducted raids on the premises of the 89-hectare Hyderabad Gems SEZ, owned by the Gitanjali group. This hit the employees worst as 1,200 workers from Raviryal village lost their jobs, reported Business Standard on Saturday. Amongst these, 700 workers were mostly differently-abled and women.

“Nobody offered any solution when we started protests at the office premises after we lost our work over a week ago. Then, our MLA visited us and offered support, but we still don’t know if someone will be able to get our jobs back,” a 33-year-old Sultana, differently-abled, told Business Standard reporter B Dasarath Reddy.

Most of these workers are skilled in diamond polishing and don’t know how to do anything else.

ALSO READ: After PNB, Rs 3.9-bn Oriental Bank of Commerce scam hits banking sector Choksi, in a communication to over 3,500 employees, said it would be "very tough" to clear dues of his employees or pay future salaries, as investigative agencies had seized his bank accounts and other properties, adding that the manner of investigation was starting to create havoc, and was hell-bent on stopping the operations.

Highlighting the "situation of fear and injustice" created against him and the company, Choksi, in his letter issued by his advocate, Sanjay Abbott, suggested to employees that in view of the uncertainty looming overpayment of dues, termination of office operations, and "unfair investigation", they begin scouting for alternate career options.

The top businessman also clarified that laptops, issued by the organisation can remain with employees until dues were cleared, adding that relieving letters and experience certificates would be issued to them when necessary.

ALSO READ: Rs 114-bn PNB scam: Sin or crime? Choksi also maintained his stance of being falsely accused of defrauding PNB, and assured that employee dues would be cleared once justice is served and the situation returns to normalcy.

He also expressed his fear of safety for himself and his family on account of the ongoing "unfair treatment, investigation, media frenzy and political statements", and alleged that the probe was being done to create a fear psychosis in the minds of employees.

Started in 2006, the diamond polish units at largely engaged people from neighbouring villages.

ALSO READ: PNB scam: ED summons Nirav Modi again, seizes watches; top 10 developments A state labour department official said the matter was under the jurisdiction of the SEZ Development Commissioner and it is for them to find a solution.

PNB had detected a Rs 114 billion (Rs 11,400 crore) scam earlier this month, in which noted jewellery designer Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

Choksi, Modi's uncle, is also being probed for his involvement in the fraud.

PNB lodged two financial fraud complaints of Rs 114 billion and Rs 2.8 billion (Rs 280 crore) against Nirav Modi, his family members and the owner of

ALSO READ: PNB scam: Won't tolerate irregularities in financial sector, says PM Modi After the case was registered, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have swung into action.

On Thursday, the Income Tax (IT) Department attached the special economic zone (SEZ) property of Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Group in Hyderabad, sources at the department said.

As per the assessee's own valuation, the property is worth about Rs 12 billion (Rs 1,200 crore).

Meanwhile, the ED on Friday froze assets of Nirav Modi worth Rs 438.6 million (Rs 43.86 crore).