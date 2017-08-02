RBI group to study MCLR regime so that your bank reduces loan rate

Voicing displeasure over banks not doing enough to reduce lending rate, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said an internal group will review the working of the system to improve transmission. The central bank will also explore ways to link bank lending rates
directly to market-determined benchmarks.
Though, the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate
(MCLR) system is an improvement over the base rate
system, monetary transmission by banks has not been “not entirely satisfactory”, the RBI
said in statement on developmental and regulatory policies.
“The decision to review the MCLR
system with a view to improve monetary policy
transmission is a welcome move as a large section of any bank’s portfolio is still anchored to the base rate. MCLR
in its present form is grossly misused by a few players to create artificial pricing structure,” said R P Marathe, managing director and chief executive, Bank of Maharashtra.
The MCLR
system was introduced in April 2016 for improving the monetary transmission. MCLR, the internal benchmark lending rates, have to be revised monthly. This move was in response to banks failing to transfer the benefit of rate cuts by the RBI
to its customers. The MCLR
rates, unlike base rates, have to take the change in repo rates into consideration and revise lending rates accordingly.
However, RBI
said the base rate
of some banks continued to be significantly lesser than the MCLR, even after the introduction of the new system. While the extent of change in base rate
may not necessarily mirror the revision in MCLR, the rigidity of the base rate
deters efficient transmission of monetary policy
to the real economy.
The monetary policy
for June cut the repo rate
by 25 basis points (bps) to six per cent. The RBI
had started to soften repo rates from January 2015 and has brought it down by 200 bps since then.
Banks in India had aggressively cut lending rates in January 2017 due to inflow of cheap money into deposits after demonetisation and the resultant reduction in the cost of funds.
The repo rate
for April 2015 was 7.5 per cent and had seen a reduction of 150 bps till date. During the same period, banks have cut their MCLR
by 70-270 bps with public sector banks making the biggest rate cuts. During the same period, the base rate
has been cut by a much lesser proportion. For example, State Bank of India has reduced its base rate
from 9.85 per cent in April 2015 to 9 per cent in July 2017.
Bankers said the decision to revise rates was based on a formula set by the RBI
with limited room for discretion.
Since a large part of the floating rate loan portfolio of banks is still anchored on the base rate, the RBI
plans to explore various options in the near future to link the base rate
to changes in cost of funds for banks.
The group will study the various aspects of the MCLR
system from the perspective of improving the monetary transmission and exploring linking of the bank lending rates
directly to market-determined benchmarks. It will submit the report by September 24.
CRISIL
in a report said transmission remained on course. The liquidity
in the banking system
had stayed in the surplus zone, facilitating swifter transmission of interest rate cuts across instruments.
So far in the current easing cycle starting January 2015, the repo rate
has been reduced by 200 bps, while rates on commercial paper (CP) and certificates of deposit (CD) have also fallen by the same extent. In level terms, too, rates offered on these papers were closer to the repo rate.
That suggested monetary transmission was happening. However, there continued to be some rigidity in bank lending rates, CRISIL
said.