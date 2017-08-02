RBI group to study MCLR regime so that your bank reduces loan rate

Voicing displeasure over banks not doing enough to reduce lending rate, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said an internal group will review the working of the system to improve transmission. The central bank will also explore ways to link directly to market-determined benchmarks.

Though, the marginal cost of funds-based (MCLR) system is an improvement over the system, monetary transmission by banks has not been “not entirely satisfactory”, the said in statement on developmental and regulatory policies.

“The decision to review the system with a view to improve transmission is a welcome move as a large section of any bank’s portfolio is still anchored to the in its present form is grossly misused by a few players to create artificial pricing structure,” said R P Marathe, managing director and chief executive, Bank of Maharashtra.

The system was introduced in April 2016 for improving the monetary transmission. MCLR, the internal benchmark lending rates, have to be revised monthly. This move was in response to banks failing to transfer the benefit of rate cuts by the to its customers. The rates, unlike base rates, have to take the change in repo rates into consideration and revise lending rates accordingly.

However, said the of some banks continued to be significantly lesser than the MCLR, even after the introduction of the new system. While the extent of change in may not necessarily mirror the revision in MCLR, the rigidity of the deters efficient transmission of to the real economy.

The for June cut the by 25 basis points (bps) to six per cent. The had started to soften repo rates from January 2015 and has brought it down by 200 bps since then.

Banks in India had aggressively cut lending rates in January 2017 due to inflow of cheap money into deposits after demonetisation and the resultant reduction in the cost of funds.



The for April 2015 was 7.5 per cent and had seen a reduction of 150 bps till date. During the same period, banks have cut their by 70-270 bps with public sector banks making the biggest rate cuts. During the same period, the has been cut by a much lesser proportion. For example, State Bank of India has reduced its from 9.85 per cent in April 2015 to 9 per cent in July 2017.

Bankers said the decision to revise rates was based on a formula set by the with limited room for discretion.

Since a large part of the floating rate loan portfolio of banks is still anchored on the base rate, the plans to explore various options in the near future to link the to changes in cost of funds for banks.

The group will study the various aspects of the system from the perspective of improving the monetary transmission and exploring linking of the directly to market-determined benchmarks. It will submit the report by September 24.

in a report said transmission remained on course. The in the had stayed in the surplus zone, facilitating swifter transmission of interest rate cuts across instruments.

So far in the current easing cycle starting January 2015, the has been reduced by 200 bps, while rates on commercial paper (CP) and certificates of deposit (CD) have also fallen by the same extent. In level terms, too, rates offered on these papers were closer to the That suggested monetary transmission was happening. However, there continued to be some rigidity in bank lending rates, said.