Start-up activity slowed down drastically in Q1 of CY2017 vis-à-vis Q1 of CY2016, with deal-making slipping 47.45% and deal values dipping 45.76 %, reveals Newscorp VCCEdge's Startup Deal Report. While angel and seed deals shrank sharply, Series-B deal value grew 22% in value, despite a 16% drop in deal volume. Here are the key takeaways from the report: