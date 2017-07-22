Vijaya Bank Q1 net jumps over 57% to Rs 255 crore

Vijaya Bank on Saturday reported 57.5 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 254.69 crore for the June quarter, owing to healthy growth in retail income aided by a marginal fall in bad loan proportion.

The had registered a net profit of Rs 161.66 crore in the corresponding April-June quarter of the 2016- 17 financial year.

Total income rose to Rs 3,510.11 crore for the said quarter, from Rs 3,295.05 crore a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The gross (NPAs) of the bank fell slightly to 7.30 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2017, from a level of 7.31 per cent a year ago.

Likewise, net or bad loans were trimmed to 5.24 per cent as a percentage of net loans by June 30, from 5.42 per cent earlier. In absolute terms, gross were Rs 6,812.21 crore as on June 30, 2017, as against Rs 6,589.23 crore a year ago.

Net NPA value was Rs 4,784.26 crore, compared with Rs 4,792.55 crore a year ago.

However, the bank made a higher provisioning and contingencies at Rs 423.20 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 267.82 crore a year ago.

Of this, provisions for were of the order of Rs 410.99 crore, up from Rs 253 crore a year ago. The bank said according to the Reserve Bank of india’s directives on the insolvency process, Vijaya Bank is required to provide an estimated amount of Rs 132 crore in respect of NPA accounts covered under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), effective from July 1, 2017.

"However, the bank has made an adhoc provision of Rs 40 crore during the quarter towards the aforesaid amount. Balance shall be provided equally over remaining three-quarters of the financial year," Vijaya Bank said.

The provision coverage ratio of the bank as on June end stood at 56.01 per cent.

The bank has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the financial year ended March 2017.

"The bank has focused to shift from corporate to mid- corporate and retail banking category, that is the reason the bank has performed extremely well," Managing Director and CEO Kishore Sansi told shareholders at the annual general meet on June 23, the minutes of which were released on Saturday.

He also said the bank's housing loan portfolio's growth of 34 per cent was the highest among the public sector and that the gross and net were the lowest among the industry.

Vijaya Bank said it was planning to add 100 branches in the current financial year, from 168 as on March 2016. Further, the bank said it had created a ‘WAR Room’ at its Bengaluru headquarter, manned by 20 people who are contacting the NPA customers on a daily basis.

