Car makers to whiskey blenders: Winners & losers of US-China trade war

China on Wednesday hit back at US President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports by proposing additional tariffs of 25 per cent on 106 categories of US goods, including soybeans, autos, chemicals and some types of aircraft.
The trade tensions brewing between the world's two largest economies hit global markets, with shares of industrial companies with exposure to Chinese markets, such as Boeing Co and Deere & Co, among the hardest hit.
The following are some of the possible winners and losers among US companies and sectors:
AUTO COMPANIES:
* US automaker General Motors Co
* GM rival Ford Motor Co
* Ford said it encouraged both governments to work together to resolve issues.
BOEING & INDUSTRIALS:
* Aircraft maker Boeing Co
* Boeing said it was assessing the situation while analysts from JP Morgan said the proposals from China looked to have been calibrated carefully to avoid a major impact on the planemaker.
* Fellow Dow component 3M Co
* Farming equipment maker Deere
TECH MAJORS:
* The S&P 500 technology sector, which has the biggest revenue exposure to China among the benchmark's 11 major sectors, dipped 0.5 per cent before rebounding to end 1.3 per cent higher.
* Chip stocks were among the worst-hit in the sector with Intel Corp
* Cisco Systems Inc
"At this time, we are analysing the impact of these tariffs on Cisco and reviewing plans to minimize the impact on our business, our customers and our partners," company spokeswoman Robyn Blum told Reuters.
WHISKEY:
* Brown-Forman Corp
* The Distilled Spirits Council, a US industry group, asked the United States and China to reach a resolution without subjecting American whiskey to more tariffs, which it said would harm Chinese consumers, its hospitality sector and US whiskey exporters. The Council also said US whiskey accounted for nearly 70 per cent of the total US spirits exported to China, by value, in 2017.
COMMODITIES & CHEMICALS:
* DowDuPont Inc
* Grain traders Archer Daniels Midland Co
* The American Chemistry Council (ACC) - which counts Exxon
Exxon closed 0.2 per cent lower at $74.87, and Monsanto also fell 0.2 per cent to $116.75. Chevron dipped 0.3 per cent to $114.48.
WINNERS:
* US meat processor Tyson Foods Inc
