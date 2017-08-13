China completes pilot run of its new-generation maglev train in Shanghai

A new generation of Chinese middle-to-low-speed magnetically levitated train has completed a test run in Shanghai and is expected to enter the market in a year, an official said on Sunday.



Research and development of the new train began eight years ago, and the successful pilot run showed China has mastered core technology in new-generation magnetic suspension systems, Qu Tianwei, chief engineer with China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Dalian, said.



The train underwent a test run of 120-km per hour in Shanghai, state-run Xinhua news agency reported."Compared with traditional rail transit system, the new middle-to-low-speed trains produce little noise and have better climbing ability and a longer service life," Qu said.Construction costs of new train lines are higher than those of urban light rail but lower than those of metro lines. Their transport capacity is also in line with light rail.China's first middle-to-low-speed rail line started its operation in May last year in Changsha in central China's Hunan province, making China one of the first countries to master such technology.A study from the Chinese Academy of Engineering shows China will build more than five middle-to-low-speed rail lines for commercial use by 2020.More than 10 cities are considering such projects, the Xinhua report said.

