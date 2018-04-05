Donald Trump attacks Washington Post, calls it Amazon's 'chief lobbyist'

US called Post the "chief lobbyist" for on Thursday, repeating his unsubstantiated attack on the newspaper.

The newspaper is privately owned by Jeff Bezos, the of the Amazon does not own

Trump regularly lashes out against what he perceives as critical articles in as well as and On Thursday he took issue with a story headline in on retaliating with trade penalties against U.S. products.

"The Fake News Post, Amazon's 'chief lobbyist,' has another (of many) phony headlines," Trump said on

Amazon and Post did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.

Last weekend Trump called Post a for Amazon in a tweet. Martin Baron, the Post's executive editor, rejected the accusation.

"There isn't anybody here who is paid by Amazon," Baron told in a report published on Tuesday. "Not one penny."

Amazon shares were up 2.1 percent on Thursday. Before the open, the stock had dropped 4 percent since news website Axios reported last week that Trump was obsessed with Amazon and wanted to curb its power, possibly with antitrust action.

Trump followed that report by repeatedly attacking Amazon's use of the Postal Service, claiming it is losing money delivering Amazon packages, without presenting any evidence to back up his assertion.