Elon Musk's Boring Company raises $112.5 million for hyperloop tunnels

-
ALSO READVijayawada-Amaravati hyperloop in Andhra might just be country's first Elon Musk says Hyperloop will give pedestrians priority over cars Elon Musk accidentally tweets his cell number Elon Musk's SpaceX planning to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket on February 6 Musk's SpaceX caps record year with Friday rocket launch
-
Elon Musk's Boring Company has raised $112.5 million in equity, the firm said in a regulatory filing on Monday, as it seeks to build underground tunnels for its hyperloop transportation project.
Musk, who also leads electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc
The funding comes about five months after Musk said the Boring Company would compete to fund, build and operate a "loop" to connect downtown Chicago with O'Hare Airport.
Musk had earlier sold Boring Company hats and flamethrowers to raise funds.
The Boring Company says tunnel-digging projects can cost as much as $1 billion per mile. Its goal is to lower these costs by a factor of 10 or more, its website says.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU