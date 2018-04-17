JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Syria air strikes morally and legally right, Theresa May tells Parliament
Business Standard

Elon Musk's Boring Company raises $112.5 million for hyperloop tunnels

The funding comes about five months after Musk said the Boring Company would compete to fund

Reuters 

Elon Musk
Tesla founder Elon Musk won’t get paid unless the stock rises

Elon Musk's Boring Company has raised $112.5 million in equity, the firm said in a regulatory filing on Monday, as it seeks to build underground tunnels for its hyperloop transportation project.

Musk, who also leads electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and rocket company SpaceX, is seeking to revolutionize transportation by sending passengers packed into pods through an intercity system of giant, underground vacuum tubes known as the hyperloop.

The funding comes about five months after Musk said the Boring Company would compete to fund, build and operate a "loop" to connect downtown Chicago with O'Hare Airport.

Musk had earlier sold Boring Company hats and flamethrowers to raise funds.

The Boring Company says tunnel-digging projects can cost as much as $1 billion per mile. Its goal is to lower these costs by a factor of 10 or more, its website says.
First Published: Tue, April 17 2018. 03:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements