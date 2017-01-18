TRENDING ON BS
Indian Embassy in Peru and QCI sign MoU for yoga promotion

Yoga is certainly turning out to be a new tool of Indian diplomacy, says Sandeep Chakravorty

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Indian Embassy in Peru and QCI sign MoU for yoga promotion

The Centro Cultural India, Embassy of India in Peru, and Quality Council of India (QCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for promotion of yoga in Peru, Bolivia and its adjoining regions.

Sandeep Chakravorty, Ambassador of India to Peru and Bolivia and QCI Secretary General Dr Ravi P Singh signed the MoU yesterday in the presence of A K Ganeriwala, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH in Delhi.

"I was surprised to see the level of interest in yoga and ayurveda in Peru and Bolivia. Yoga is certainly turning out to be a new tool of Indian diplomacy," Chakravorty said after signing the MoU.

Ganeriwala congratulated QCI for the commendable work in pursuing the objective of promotion of yoga in the national and international arena.

Singh saidvarious steps are taken up by QCI in designing the yoga scheme based on international best practices involving renowned yoga personalities.

"Till date approximate 18,500 aspirants have registered, 6,000 examined and about 900 yoga professionals have been certified. In addition to this, QCI has also designed a voluntary certification scheme for yoga training in schools/institutions/organisations by employing international best practices and adopting/adapting global standards and certification system to ensure internationally acceptable certification," he said.

This would ensure homogeneous training to anyone interested in yoga as also training of yoga teachers, he said.

In order to promote the yoga scheme globally, QCI has been interacting with various organisations across the world.

The QCI had in the past signed MoU with Japan, and is also in talks with other countries such as Malaysia, Poland, Belgium, Russia, Australia and others for such tie-ups, a release issued here said.

