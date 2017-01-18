The Centro Cultural India, Embassy of India in Peru, and Quality Council of India (QCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for promotion of yoga
in Peru, Bolivia
and its adjoining regions.
Sandeep Chakravorty, Ambassador of India to Peru
and Bolivia
and QCI
Secretary General Dr Ravi P Singh signed the MoU yesterday in the presence of A K Ganeriwala, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH
in Delhi.
"I was surprised to see the level of interest in yoga
and ayurveda
in Peru
and Bolivia. Yoga
is certainly turning out to be a new tool of Indian diplomacy," Chakravorty said after signing the MoU.
Ganeriwala congratulated QCI
for the commendable work in pursuing the objective of promotion of yoga
in the national and international arena.
Singh saidvarious steps are taken up by QCI
in designing the yoga
scheme based on international best practices involving renowned yoga
personalities.
"Till date approximate 18,500 aspirants have registered, 6,000 examined and about 900 yoga
professionals have been certified. In addition to this, QCI
has also designed a voluntary certification scheme for yoga
training in schools/institutions/organisations by employing international best practices and adopting/adapting global standards and certification system to ensure internationally acceptable certification," he said.
This would ensure homogeneous training to anyone interested in yoga
as also training of yoga
teachers, he said.
In order to promote the yoga
scheme globally, QCI
has been interacting with various organisations across the world.
The QCI
had in the past signed MoU with Japan, and is also in talks with other countries such as Malaysia, Poland, Belgium, Russia, Australia and others for such tie-ups, a release issued here said.
