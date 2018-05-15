Gaza Strip: 55 Palestinians killed while protesting US embassy in Jerusalem

At least 55 Palestinians were killed and 2,771 were injured on Monday as Israeli troops fired on demonstrators along the Gaza- boundary protesting the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, making it the deadliest day of violence since the 2014 war.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip today accused of "state terror" and "genocide" after Israeli forces killed at least 55 Palestinians on the border.





US blocks call for independent inquiry at UN



Despite the bloodshed, Trump hailed the move in a video message. He told the dedication ceremony that it had been a "long time coming", adding: " is a sovereign nation with the right to determine its own capital but for many years we failed to acknowledge the obvious."

Meanwhile, the United States blocked the adoption of a UN Council statement that would have called for an independent probe of deadly violence on the Israel-Gaza border, which erupted as the new US embassy in was opened, diplomats said.

"The Council expresses its outrage and sorrow at the killing of Palestinian civilians exercising their right to peaceful protest," read a draft of the statement, a copy of which was seen by AFP.





Netanyahu praises Trump

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his gratitude towards United States President for opening the US embassy in

He took to micro-blogging site Twitter to thank Trump for keeping his promises.

"Thank you, President Trump, for having the courage to keep your promises. Thank you, President Trump for making the alliance between Israel and the United States stronger than ever @realDonaldTrump", President Netanyahu tweeted. "The Council calls for an independent and transparent investigation into these actions to ensure accountability," read the text. In one of his most vehement broadsides ever against the Jewish state, also announced three days of national mourning over the deaths, as well as a giant protest in Istanbul on Friday.

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces said 40,000 Palestinians were taking part in "violent riots" in 13 locations along the security fence as the US opened its embassy, with an American delegation including President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, daughter Ivanka Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin attending the ceremony.

There were violent clashes between Israeli police and angry protesters who raised Palestinian flags outside the new embassy. Several protesters were detained, the BBC reported.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, among those killed was a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old. Two hundred minors were wounded while 30 injured protesters were in critical condition.

It said 918 protesters were wounded by live ammunition and shots were fired at journalists and medical personnel, with one paramedic killed and two injured.

Palestinians hurled stones and incendiary devices while the Israeli military used snipers as black smoke poured from burning tyres. Israel said the protests were aimed at breaching the border and attacking Israeli communities nearby.

The Israeli military said it killed three people trying to plant explosives near the security fence in Rafah. Aircraft and tanks had also targeted military positions belonging to in the northern

The Palestinian Authority called for an "immediate and urgent intervention" to stop the "horrific massacre committed by the Israeli Occupational forces against our heroic people," government spokesman Youssef Mahmoud said in a statement.

The demonstrations and general strikes had been planned to protest against the US embassy's relocation from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which many consider contravenes consensus to not recognize the city as Israel's capital until its status is established during negotiations.

Palestinians see East Jerusalem, which was occupied by Israel during the 1967 Six Day War and later annexed in 1980, as the capital of their future state.

The timing of the move has also been slammed, as it is being held a day ahead of Nakba Day ("Day of the Catastrophe"), which this year marks the 70th anniversary of Israel's creation and subsequent displacement of some 700,000 Palestinian refugees.



