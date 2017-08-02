TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Equities weaken after Dow breaks 22,000; dollar soft
Business Standard

German automakers agree to cut emissions, update software in 5 mn cars

German govt would do all it could to avoid driving bans for diesel cars in German cities

Reuters  |  Berlin 

Volkswagen
Photo: Shutterstock

German carmakers agreed on Wednesday to update the software in 5.3 million diesel-powered cars to reduce emissions, Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt told reporters.

He said the carmakers would also self-fund incentives aimed at encouraging consumers to trade in diesel cars that were 10 years old and older for newer models with lower emissions.

Dobrindt and Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks both said the German government would do all it could to avoid driving bans for diesel cars in German cities.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements