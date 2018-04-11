Get ready, missiles will be coming to Syria: Donald Trump warns Russia

JUST IN
Business Standard

AFP/PTI  |  Washington 

President Donald Trump warned Russia on Wednesday about supporting Bashar al Assad in Syria, and said US missiles "will be coming" in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack on civilians.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!' You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
First Published: Wed, April 11 2018. 17:27 IST

