JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Myanmar elects Aung San Suu Kyi confidante U Win Myint as new president
Business Standard

Good chance Kim Jong Un will give up his country's nuclear weapons: Trump

US President Donald Trump's comments came as Kim completed a secretive and unprecedented visit to Beijing on Wednesday

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China | Photo: AP/PTI

US President Donald Trump, who has agreed to meet with Kim Jong Un, said on Wednesday there is a now a good chance the North Korean leader will give up his country's nuclear weapons.

"For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility," Trump wrote in an early morning tweet.

This is what he tweeted: 

 


His comments came as Kim completed a secretive and unprecedented visit to Beijing on Wednesday as the two countries seek to repair frayed ties before Pyongyang's landmark summits with Washington and earlier with South Korea.

On his first trip abroad since taking power, Kim and his wife were greeted by an honour guard and a banquet hosted by President Xi Jinping, according to state media, which confirmed the three-day visit on Wednesday only after Kim had returned by train to North Korea.

The two men held talks at the Great Hall of the People and Kim pledged he was "committed to denuclearization" on the Korean peninsula, according to China's Xinhua news agency.

Kim also expressed willingness to hold the summits with Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, it said.

Analysts said Xi likely wanted to see Kim in order to ensure North Korea does not cut a deal with Trump that hurts Chinese interests during their summit, expected to be held in May.
First Published: Wed, March 28 2018. 17:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements