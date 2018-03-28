Good chance Kim Jong Un will give up his country's nuclear weapons: Trump

US Donald Trump, who has agreed to meet with Kim Jong Un, said on Wednesday there is a now a good chance the North Korean leader will give up his country's nuclear weapons.

"For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the was not even a small possibility," Trump wrote in an early morning tweet.

His comments came as Kim completed a secretive and unprecedented visit to on Wednesday as the two countries seek to repair frayed ties before Pyongyang's landmark summits with and earlier with

On his first trip abroad since taking power, Kim and his wife were greeted by an honour guard and a banquet hosted by Xi Jinping, according to state media, which confirmed the three-day visit on Wednesday only after Kim had returned by train to

The two men held talks at the of the People and Kim pledged he was "committed to denuclearization" on the Korean peninsula, according to China's

Kim also expressed willingness to hold the summits with Trump and South Korean Moon Jae-in, it said.

Analysts said Xi likely wanted to see Kim in order to ensure does not cut a deal with Trump that hurts Chinese interests during their summit, expected to be held in May.