In the name of Lebanon, we begin offensive against IS: Lebanese army

AFP/PTI  |  Beirut 

Lebanese army soldiers sit on top of an armoured vehicle. Photo: Reuters

The Lebanese army announced today the start of an offensive against the Islamic State (IS) group close to the Syrian border in the east of the country, where jihadists have been operating for several years.

"In the name of Lebanon, in the name of kidnapped Lebanese soldiers, in the name of martyrs of the army, I announce that (this) operation.... Has started," said army chief General Joseph Aoun.

