In the name of Lebanon, we begin offensive against IS: Lebanese army

-
ALSO READIslamic State forcing children, disabled into suicide cars: US Islamic State fighters surrounded by Syrian army: Observatory Syrian army captures last Islamic State-held town in Homs Syrian Army recaptures Palmyra from Islamic State Iraq reclaims Mosul from Islamic State, declares it 'liberated' after 3 yrs
-
The Lebanese army announced today the start of an offensive against the Islamic State (IS) group close to the Syrian border in the east of the country, where jihadists have been operating for several years.
"In the name of Lebanon, in the name of kidnapped Lebanese soldiers, in the name of martyrs of the army, I announce that (this) operation.... Has started," said army chief General Joseph Aoun.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU