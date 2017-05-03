India says it has enough proof to show Pak Army regulars mutilated soldiers

India said on Wednesday that it has "sufficient evidence" to show that of two was carried out by regulars and that Islamabad has been asked to take action against its army commanders for the incident.

India considers the of "a strong act of provocation", Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

He also said blood samples collected from the site in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) matches with the blood of the two Indian security personnel.

Asserting that the government has "sufficient evidence" that was involved in the of Indian soldiers, he said the "blood trail" shows that the perpetrators who entered the Indian side from Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK), returned from where they came from.

Responding to a series of questions on the issue, he said Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit, who was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, denied that were mutilated.

Basit said he will convey the "content of the demarche" to his government, according to Baglay.