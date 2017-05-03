India says it has enough proof to show Pak Army regulars mutilated soldiers

India said on Wednesday that it has "sufficient evidence" to show that mutilation
of two Indian soldiers
was carried out by Pakistan army
regulars and that Islamabad has been asked to take action against its army commanders for the incident.
India considers the mutilation
of Indian soldiers
"a strong act of provocation", Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.
He also said blood samples collected from the site in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) matches with the blood of the two Indian security personnel.
Asserting that the government has "sufficient evidence" that Pakistan Army
was involved in the mutilation
of Indian soldiers, he said the "blood trail" shows that the perpetrators who entered the Indian side from Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK), returned from where they came from.
Responding to a series of questions on the issue, he said Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit, who was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, denied that Indian soldiers
were mutilated.
Basit said he will convey the "content of the demarche" to his government, according to Baglay.
