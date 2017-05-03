TRENDING ON BS
India says it has enough proof to show Pak Army regulars mutilated soldiers

Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit denied that Indian soldiers were mutilated

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Wife Paramjit, son Sahildeep and daughters Khushdeep (L) and Simardeep of late Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh wait for arrival of his mortal remains at their village Vain Poin, Amritsar. He was killed by Pak Army and his body was mutilated. Photo: PTI
India said on Wednesday that it has "sufficient evidence" to show that mutilation of two Indian soldiers was carried out by Pakistan army regulars and that Islamabad has been asked to take action against its army commanders for the incident.

India considers the mutilation of Indian soldiers "a strong act of provocation", Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

He also said blood samples collected from the site in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) matches with the blood of the two Indian security personnel.

Asserting that the government has "sufficient evidence" that Pakistan Army was involved in the mutilation of Indian soldiers, he said the "blood trail" shows that the perpetrators who entered the Indian side from Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK), returned from where they came from.

Responding to a series of questions on the issue, he said Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit, who was summoned by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, denied that Indian soldiers were mutilated.

Basit said he will convey the "content of the demarche" to his government, according to Baglay.

