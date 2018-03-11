Macron announces additional 700 mn euros for development of solar energy

French on Sunday announced an additional investment of 700 million euros for global solar generation by 2022 to reduce the use of and help combat climate change.

Speaking at the launch of the first Solar Alliance (ISA) summit, called for "joint duties" towards a "planet that we are sharing" and took a dig at his US counterpart who pulled out of the 2015 climate deal.

said the summit to revolutionize the use of the clean by generating over 1,000 GW of solar power by 2030 was an outcome of the accord even as "some left the floor" but others decided to act and keep acting.

The French co-chaired the summit with with at the that was also attended by the heads of 23 nations and 10 ministerial representatives.

Among those present were UN Antonio Guterres, Venezuelan and

"The will allocate additional 700 million euros to its commitment to solar by 2022," said.

This will take France's total commitment to the solar alliance to 1,000 million euros.

"In 2015, we said we will allocate some 300 million euros to support (solar) projects in the member countries. This commitment by was met a couple of months ago."

Conceptualised by India, the solar alliance currently has 121 member countries. Out of those, 60 have signed the solar treaty and some 30 have ratified it.

The alliance of sun-rich countries was launched jointly by Modi and then French on the sidelines of the landmark 2015- climate talks.

Without taking Trump's name, at the summit said while some left the climate deal others stayed because they wish good for their children and grand children.

"All of us her have experienced global warming. Some of you here have lost your territories, and life of citizens.

"We should not forget that we only have one planet that we are sharing and for that there is no alternative.

There is a joint destiny which means we also have some joint duties.

"Without the concept of climate justice there would have been no Agreement."

The French pointed out that the alliance of the countries situated between the Tropics of Capricorn and Cancer account for three-fourth of the world's population with a potential of 138 GW of solar power.

But, he said, only 50 to 60 per cent people living in the region have access to

said the alliance needed to identify solar projects in every single member country.

"Each country with its solar potential will identify here their needs and how much they need. One hundred projects have already been listed," he said, further calling the member states that investments in "these projects are very profitable".

Under the ISA, 100 centres for excellence would train 10,000 technicians to achieve the target of 1,000 GW of solar that needs $1,000 billion, the said.

He said the ISA should help small enterprises in small countries to help them mobilize projects and finances.

"But in order to reach $1,000 by 2030, to reach 1,000 GW solar energy, we need private investors. The alliance will provide a favourable framework," he assured, adding that France, India, the and other member states were reviewing expensive existing guarantee mechanism.

The French stressed on the affordable low cost solar solutions, saying "the alliance should be a place where technology can meet the expectations of people and country".

He lauded India's solar commitments that has 20 GW installed solar capacity - one of the fastest growing in the world. The country has increased its solar power capacity by about eight times over the past four years.

India's wind power generation capacity is 32.8 GW. It aims to achieve 175 GW of clean by 2022, of which 100 GW is solar.