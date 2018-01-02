Nine dead as fresh protests hit Iran: State TV

Nine people were killed as fresh unrest hit overnight, state television said today, with protesters trying to storm a police station despite attempts to crack down on the biggest demonstrations in years.



The attack on the police station in the town of Qahderijan, in the central province of Isfahan, led to violence that claimed the lives of six protesters, the state broadcaster reported.



A young member of the Revolutionary Guards and a passer- by were also reported dead in towns near the cultural hub of city, while TV had earlier confirmed the death of a in nearby Najafabad, shot dead with a hunting rifle.That brings the estimated death toll to 21 in five days of unrest that represent the biggest challenge to the Islamic regime since mass demonstrations in 2009.Protests remain focused on provincial towns and cities, with only small and sporadic protests reported in on Monday evening where a heavy police presence was reported.The latest violence came despite Hassan Rouhani's vow that the nation would deal with "rioters and lawbreakers".Ali Shamkhani, of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, described the unrest -- the biggest challenge to the regime since mass protests in 2009 -- as a "proxy war against the Iranian people"."Hashtags and messages about the situation in come from the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia," he toldIran's intelligence ministry released a statement saying "instigators" have been identified "and will be dealt with seriously soon".The Revolutionary Guards have yet to fully intervene against the protesters, but published photos on Monday of three wanted people and called on the public to report any "seditionist elements".Rouhani has tried to play down the unrest, which began over economic grievances in second city last Thursday but quickly turned against the Islamic regime as a whole with chants of "Death to the dictator"."This is nothing," Rouhani said in a statement on the presidency website."Our nation will deal with this minority who chant slogans against the law and people's wishes, and insult the sanctities and values of the revolution."Pro-regime rallies were held across several towns and cities -- reflecting continued support among a large conservative section of society.Reporting restrictions remained tight, but videos on continued to show widespread anti-government protests in many areas.Rouhani came to power in 2013 promising to mend the economy and ease social tensions, but high living costs and a 12 per cent unemployment rate have left many feeling that progress is too slow.