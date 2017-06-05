No-fly zone: Etihad Airways suspends flights to Qatar amid diplomatic row

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain said they would cut all air, land, sea links with Qatar within 24 hours

Abu Dhabi's said on Monday it would suspend after the United Arab Emirates was among major states to sever ties with Doha in an unprecedented regional crisis.



Etihad said flights would stop today after the UAE, and said they would cut all air, land and sea links with within 24 hours.



Etihad, which operates four return flights to Doha daily, said the measure will be in place "until further notice".



Other carriers from the three countries, including Dubai's Emirates, are likely to announce similar measures.



The unprecedented measures against Doha include ordering Qatari citizens to leave within 14 days and banning citizens of the three states from travelling to



Doha airport, along with airports in and Abu Dhabi, have become major hubs after Emirates, Etihad and Airways seized a significant chunk of transcontinental travel on routes linking Western countries with and Australasia.

AFP | PTI