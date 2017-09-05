North Korea is 'begging for war'; strongest measures needed: US to UNSC

The United States' top UN representative has said that North Korea is "begging for war" and urged the UN Security Council to impose "the strongest possible measures" on Pyongyang over its sixth and largest nuclear test.

"To the members of the UN Security Council, I must say - enough is enough.The time for half-measures in the Security Council is over. We must now adopt the strongest possible measures", Sputnik quoted US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley as saying during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the recent hydrogen bomb test by North Korea.

"Kim Jong-un's abusive use of missiles and his nuclear threats show that he is begging for war. War is never something the United States wants. We don't want it now. But our country's patience is not unlimited," she added.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman dubbed North Korea's as a dangerous provocation and said that Pyongyang has undermined the non-proliferation efforts.



ALSO READ: North Korea eyes possible ICBM launch

"We are alarmed by this dangerous provocation. The secretary-general condemns the underground nuclear test announced by the DPRK. This act is yet another serious breach of the DPRK's obligations and undermines non-proliferation and disarmament efforts," he said.

Japan's UN Ambassador Koro Bessho called for UNSC to adopt swiftly a new resolution with further robust sanction measures against Pyongyang.

He said UNSC must act to stop North Korea from continuing such actions and should put maximum pressure to change its policy.



He further said that North Korea's nuclear test was an outrageous and unacceptable challenge to the security and safety of the world.

Earlier, US President on Sunday termed North Korea a "rogue nation" for conducting and said that its "actions continue to be very dangerous to the Washington."

In a series of tweets, Trump further said that North Korea has become a great threat and embarrassment to



North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

I will be meeting General Kelly, General Mattis and other military leaders at the White House to discuss North Korea. Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

North Korea on Sunday announced that it has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballisticThe news reader of the North Korean Central Television said North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un ordered the test and termed it a "perfect success". The quake was felt in northern China, with emergency sirens blaring in Yanji, near the North Korean border, according to local media.