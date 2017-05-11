Pakistan Army, ISI pushing Sindh towards civil war: Altaf Hussain

He asked the UN and international community to intervene to stop the bloodshed in Pakistan

Pakistan's army and spy agency (ISI) are pushing province towards a civil war, the head of the country's fourth largest party has alleged and sought the intervention of the United Nations (UN) and the community.



In a audio message, the (MQM) chief alleged that Army and have "virtually taken control" of all including Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa, and all Balochistan.



"They have killed hundreds and thousands of innocent Mohajir Balochs and Pashtoons who raised their voice against Punjabi army," London-based Hussain said in the message.



"Now the the world community is realising that Pakistani intelligence agency, has been harbouring the most wanted terrorists including Osama bin Laden, and in Pakistan," he said.



He asked "the UN Secretary General and the community to intervene and use their offices to stop the bloodshed of Mohajirs, Balochs and Pashtoons" in



Hussain said Army and are pushing Karachi, Hyderabad and urban centers of towards a



"The patience of Mohajir Nation is cutting loose as more than 20,000 Mohajirs have been extra judicially killed in army-led operations which continues since 1992," he said.



Referring to the recent Iranian statement warning for safe havens of Taliban, jihadi groups, Hussain said Islamabad is getting isolated by every passing day in the world community.



The MQM, Karachi's biggest political party, is facing a crackdown after its former self-exiled leader in last year delivered an anti- speech and asked his workers to launch attack on media.



The emerged as a largely ethnic party in the 1980s. It has political dominance in the southern provinces urban areas - notably in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur where a large number of urdu-speaking people who migrated from India during partition reside.

Press Trust of India