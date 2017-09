Pakistan rejects BRICS declaration, says no 'safe haven' on its soil

Under mounting pressure to act against the terror groups, on Tuesday rejected a declaration by the BRICS nations, including China, saying there was no "safe haven" for terrorists on its soil.



Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations at the in China's Xiamen yesterday and expressed concern over threat posed by terror groups, including those based in



The 43-page declaration, adopted at the end of the BRICS plenary, expressed "concern" over the security situation in the region and the violence caused by the Taliban, ISIS, al- Qaeda and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP) and Hizb ut-Tahrir."We reject the declaration (released by member countries) at the BRICS Summit," Pakistan's Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir said during a meeting of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Defence.Dastgir claimed that has no "safe haven" for terrorists on its soil." has taken action against all groups on its soil and only the remnants of some are left," he was quoted as saying by the Geo TV."Forty per cent of Afghanistan is a safe haven for terrorists," he said, later while talking to the media.Citing a report by the US Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction, Dastagir said of the 407 Afghan districts, only 57 per cent are under their control."The foreign minister will consult regional partners and then proceed to the US," he said when asked about Pakistan's plan following US President Donald Trump's recent comments.Trump, in his first prime-time televised address to announce his Afghanistan and South Asia policy, hit out at for providing safe havens to "agents of chaos" that kill Americans in Afghanistan and warned Islamabad that it has "much to lose" by harbouring terrorists.He also slammed for its support to terror groups and warned Islamabad of consequences if it continues to do so."This will result in better engagement as we want to resolve all matters peacefully since any American action in will cause instability," Dastagir added.In response to a question, the defence minister said strict surveillance is being conducted of Pakistan's ground, aerial and naval borders, adding that the country faces no danger of foreign aggression.