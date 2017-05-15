Philippine lawmakers reject impeachment complaint against President Duterte

Duterte is accused of crime against humanity over deaths of thousands of people in his war on drugs

Philippine lawmakers on Monday rejected an complaint against President that accused him of a crime against humanity over the deaths of thousands of people killed in his war on drugs.



The complaint alleged had adopted a state policy of extrajudicial killings that led to more than 8,000 deaths in his first eight months as president, and was involved in mass murder as well as widespread corruption in his previous stint as a mayor of a southern city.



The congressional justice committee quickly dismissed the complaint in its first day of hearings on the issue, overwhelmingly voting that it was "insufficient in substance".



"The complaint filed was frivolous. How can you proceed if the complaint has no basis," committee chairman Reynaldo Umali, who is a member of Duterte's ruling party, told reporters afterwards.



The committee vote effectively ends the case, which even Duterte's opponents conceded had little chance of prospering with the president enjoying a commanding majority in the lower house of congress.



A plenary of the lower house still needs to endorse the committee's decision, although political observers and lawmakers said there was zero chance of Monday's vote being overturned.



"We have nowhere to go (but) we will find a way to get justice," opposition lawmaker Gary Alejano, who filed the case, told reporters.



Duterte, 72, won presidential elections last year after promising to launch an unprecedented crackdown on crime in which tens of thousands of people would die.



Police have reported killing about 2,700 people since took office at the end of June and immediately launched his war on drugs.



Unknown assailants have killed more than 1,800 others, while about 5,700 other violent deaths are under investigation, according to police data.



has called for addicts to be slaughtered and repeatedly promised to pardon police if they are found guilty of murder while prosecuting his drug war.



But also insists that he is not breaking any laws with his rhetoric, and that police are only allowed to kill in self-defence. He has said he does not encourage or endorse extrajudicial killings.



The United Nations, the European Union and the US government have criticised the drug war, while rights groups have warned may be orchestrating a crime against humanity.



However, surveys show remains a popular president at home and that many Filipinos support the drug war, believing tough tactics are needed to tackle crime.



has also won some support internationally, including from China.



Duterte's spokesman Ernesto Abella welcomed Monday's rejection of the complaint.



"We maintained that it was from rehashed, trumped-up charges aimed at undermining the duly constituted government," Abella said.



Today's vote showed that still enjoyed the overwhelming backing of lawmakers, according to Gladstone Cuarteros, a political analyst at Manila's De La Salle University.



"They are sending the message that from the first instance they will dismiss it and they are showing the president has large support. 'We are the super-majority'," Cuarteros told AFP.



A Filipino lawyer last month filed a complaint at the Criminal Court (ICC) accusing of mass murder in relation to the drug war.

AFP/PTI