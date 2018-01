Poland's JSW, which is the European Union's biggest coking producer, extended agreement on supplies with one of its biggest clients - Germany's Balta GmbH, said on Monday.

The state-run said that it signed an annex to the 2016 agreement with Balta which extends the supplies until end of 2030 from March 2021 and increases the deal's value to 9 billion zlotys ($2.69 billion) from 1.18 billion zlotys agreed in 2016.