Return of 'displaced persons' can restore normalcy in Myanmar: Swaraj

India
is "deeply concerned" at the spate of violence in Myanmar's Rakhine
State where normalcy will be restored only with the return of "displaced persons", External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
on Sunday said amidst the raging Rohingya refugee crisis.
Nearly 600,000 minority Rohingya Muslims
have fled to Bangladesh
since late August to escape violence in Myanmar's Rakhine
State where the army has launched a crackdown against militants.
Myanmar
doesn't recognise Rohingya as an ethnic group and insists that they are Bangladeshi migrants living illegally in the country.
"India
is deeply concerned at the spate of violence in Myanmar's Rakhine
State," Swaraj said after talks with the Bangladeshi side as part of the fourth Joint Consultative Commission.
She, however, preferred not to use the word "Rohingya" and said: "We have urged that the situation be handled with restraint, keeping in mind the welfare of the population."
Swaraj is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh
at the invitation of Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali.
"It is clear that normalcy will only be restored with the return of the displaced persons to Rakhine
state.
"The only long-term solution to the situation in Rakhine
State is rapid socio-economic and infrastructure development that would have a positive impact on all the communities living in the State," she said.
Ali said Dhaka
was "happy to be reassured that India
would continue to support the humanitarian cause related to Rohingyas
in Bangladesh".
"We further urged India
to contribute towards exerting sustained pressure on Myanmar
to find a peaceful solution to the issue, including the sustainable return of all Rohingyas
to their motherland," he said.
India
has committed to provide financial and technical assistance for identified projects to be undertaken in Rakhine
State in conjunction with the local authorities, Swaraj said.
India
has supported the implementation of the recommendations contained in the Kofi Annan-led Special Advisory Commission report.
India
and Bangladesh
today discussed the common challenge of terrorism and resolved to fight the scourge together even as New Delhi reaffirmed its status as a reliable development partner of Dhaka.
This is Swaraj's second visit to Bangladesh
and comes after the recent trip of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during which India
operationalised a $4.5 billion line of credit to Bangladesh
to enable implementation of development projects in key areas, including power, railways, roads and shipping.
