Return of 'displaced persons' can restore normalcy in Myanmar: Swaraj

is "deeply concerned" at the spate of violence in Myanmar's State where normalcy will be restored only with the return of "displaced persons", External Affairs Minister on Sunday said amidst the raging Rohingya refugee crisis.

Nearly 600,000 minority have fled to since late August to escape violence in Myanmar's State where the army has launched a crackdown against militants.

doesn't recognise Rohingya as an ethnic group and insists that they are Bangladeshi migrants living illegally in the country.

has sought India's "sustained pressures" on for its resolution.

She, however, preferred not to use the word "Rohingya" and said: "We have urged that the situation be handled with restraint, keeping in mind the welfare of the population."

Swaraj is on a two-day visit to at the invitation of Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali.

"It is clear that normalcy will only be restored with the return of the displaced persons to state.

"The only long-term solution to the situation in State is rapid socio-economic and infrastructure development that would have a positive impact on all the communities living in the State," she said.

Ali said was "happy to be reassured that would continue to support the humanitarian cause related to in Bangladesh".

"We further urged to contribute towards exerting sustained pressure on to find a peaceful solution to the issue, including the sustainable return of all to their motherland," he said.

has committed to provide financial and technical assistance for identified projects to be undertaken in State in conjunction with the local authorities, Swaraj said.

has supported the implementation of the recommendations contained in the Kofi Annan-led Special Advisory Commission report.

and today discussed the common challenge of terrorism and resolved to fight the scourge together even as New Delhi reaffirmed its status as a reliable development partner of

This is Swaraj's second visit to and comes after the recent trip of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during which operationalised a $4.5 billion line of credit to to enable implementation of development projects in key areas, including power, railways, roads and shipping.