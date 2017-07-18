Trump keeps Iran deal, but threatens more sanctions on its missile program

Donald Trump has backed away from a campaign promise to scrap a major nuclear security deal with Iran, with officials announcing the agreement and related sanctions relief will stay in place for now.



The Trump administration faced a new congressional deadline yesterday to say whether has curbed its nuclear weapons program in line with the accord.



Under the terms of the two-year-old agreement, Tehran scaled back production of nuke-making material in return for massive sanctions relief."The conditions," according to one official who the would not name publicly, "have been met, based on information available to the United States."The 2015 agreement rests on a series of technical benchmarks, and was seen in as a way of avoiding military action to prevent from getting a nuke.But it has not relieved tensions between Tehran and Washington, which continue to clash particularly over conflicts in the Middle East like Syria and Yemen, where Iran-backed militias hold clout.On a trip to Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia in May, Trump called on all nations to "isolate" ShiiteDuring his election campaign Trump denounced the deal -- reached under former president Barack Obama -- and promised to renegotiate it and get tough onTrump has now twice affirmed Iran's compliance since taking office, effectively keeping the deal in place.But the took pains to stress it was not going soft on Iran, pointing to new non-nuclear sanctions and stricter implementation of the deal.An official added: "We do expect that we will be implementing new sanctions that pertain to Iran's ballistic missile program and fast boat program."" remains one of the most dangerous threats to US interests and regional stability," the official said.Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in New York on Monday to attend a UN forum on development, said he has yet to discuss the nuclear deal with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson."There are no communications between myself and Secretary Tillerson," Zarif said at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations."It doesn't mean there can't be. The possibilities for engagement... Have always been open.""We receive contradictory signals," Zarif said when asked about the possible outcome of the review."It's very clear that is serious about the nuclear deal and we believe the nuclear deal can lay the foundation."The absence of communication is in sharp contrast with Zarif's dealings with former secretary of state John Kerry, with whom he negotiated the agreement.

