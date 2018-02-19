JUST IN
Trump open to improving background checks, gun laws after Florida shooting

Trump backs to improve a national system of background checks for gun purchases

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump signalled support today for a bipartisan effort to improve a national system of background checks for gun purchases in the wake of the Florida school shooting. "While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the president is supportive of efforts to improve the Federal background check system," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Mon, February 19 2018. 21:25 IST

