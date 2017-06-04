UK Police arrests 12 suspects over Saturday night's London Bridge attack

The British Police has confirmed of arresting 12 persons in connection with the attacks at and nearby areas that killed seven people and injured dozens

"Officers from the Met's Counter Command have this morning, Sunday 4 June, arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in connection with last night's incidents in and the Borough Market area. Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Earlier, condemning the brutal attacks at the and nearby, British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that there is "far too much tolerance of extremism in our country".

She said that election will go ahead as planned on Thursday and the national campaigning will resume on Monday.

Asserting that the country is experiencing a new trend of brutal terror, May proposed to review counter- laws, and suggested longer sentences for some of the offences.

"We will come together and, united, we will take on our enemies, she says. And that's it. We'll post a full summary shortly," The Guardian quoted May as saying.

She said that when it comes to tackling things have to change.

Highlighting that this was the third attack Britain has experienced in three months, after the Westminster and the Manchester Arena attacks, May praised the efforts with which police responded to these attacks.

She said five credible attacks since the Westminster attack have been disrupted by the police.

She also outlined four important areas that need to be changed in wake of the new attack.

The four important ways which May said needs to be changed were:

Defeating the extreme Islamist ideology by maintenance of a counter- operation and by persuading people that 'pluralistic British values' are superior.

By not giving the terrorists safe space online for the plotting of attacks.

There must be action at home.

To review the counter- strategy, to ensure the police have the powers they need.

She also said the people need to be more vigilant in identifying and stamping out extremism across society.

May had earlier chaired a meeting of Cobra, the government's emergency committee.

At least seven persons were killed during attacks in two closely connected areas of London on Saturday night.

Three suspected attackers were shot dead by the police.

The incidents took place on and in nearby Borough Market.

It was the third attack to strike the country this year, after a man drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March and a bomb attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester two weeks ago.

Following the attack, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the threat level in the country is still "severe".