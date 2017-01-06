US air strikes in Syria kill about 20 Al-Qaeda militants: Pentagon

The United States killed about 20 this week in in northwestern Syria, the Defense Department has said.

warplanes conducted two air strikes, Sunday and Tuesday, near Sarmada in Idlib province, the said yesterday. The attacks had been reported by local sources.

According to those sources, the were aimed at Fateh al-Sham Front, a former Al-Qaeda affiliate, previously known as Al-Nusra Front, that officially severed ties with the jihadist network in July.

But for the Pentagon, the assault near the city of Sarmada was aimed squarely at the "foreign terrorist fighter network" of Al-Qaeda.

Al-Qaeda leaders "directed terrorist operations out of this location," spokesman Peter Cook said yesterday at a news conference.

"We will continue to take action to deny any safe haven for Al-Qaeda in Syria," he said.

Northwestern Idlib province is largely controlled by Fateh al-Sham and rebel groups allied with it.

Fateh al-Sham is excluded from the current ceasefire in between the government and rebels that was brokered last week by regime backer Russia and rebel sponsor Turkey.

The tenuous ceasefire, which took effect on December 30, is part of efforts to resolve nearly six years of war in Syria, which has been ravaged by violence since an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began in March 2011.

According to the Pentagon, the air strike on Sunday targeted two vehicles and killed five Al-Qaeda militants.

Tuesday's strike killed more than 15 militants and destroyed six vehicles, Cook said.

"We will not allow Al-Qaeda to grow its capacity to attack the United States or its allies around the world," he said. "These strikes demonstrate that commitment."

The United States added Hamza bin Laden, son and would-be heir of Osama bin Laden, to its terrorist blacklist yesterday.

The younger bin Laden has become active as an Al-Qaeda propagandist since his father's death at the hands of special forces in 2011 in Pakistan.