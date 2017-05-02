US Budget impasse: 'Good shutdown' needed to fix 'mess', tweets Trump

-
ALSO READHere's what Donald Trump has done in his first 100 days in office On health reform, Democrats and Republicans don't speak the same language Republicans still negotiating to replace Obamacare: Donald Trump Donald Trump's 'skinny' budget is already dead Bernie Sanders would have trounced Donald Trump: Poll
-
The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017
either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU