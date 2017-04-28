US to deport 7,000 Ghanaians for breaching visa agreement

The United States would deport 7,000 Ghanaians this year for breaching terms of their visa agreement, a US said on Thursday.

US Ambassador to Robert P. Jackson said the Ghanaians had overstayed their permits and were currently at different stages of their deportation process, Xinhua news agency reported.

"About 7,000 of them are currently at different stages of the deportation process, and we are not apologetic about that," Jackson said at an event in the Brong Ahafo region, 400 km from the capital, Accra.

"We have a lot of Ghanaians who have overstayed their visas in the US and I think that they need to be concerned about whether they would be allowed to remain illegally," Jackson said. "My guess is they will be given some options but the President will be serious about asking those who've violated their visa status to depart."