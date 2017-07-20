US top court okays Trump travel ban enforcement, rejects block on relatives

The ruled on Wednesday that while President Donald Trump's administration can continue to bar from entering the country, officials will have to show greater flexibility in enforcing the accompanying ban on travellers from six Muslim-majority countries.

The Justice Department had asked the high court to stay an order issued last week by a district judge in Hawaii who found the administration's definition of close family in allowing exemptions to the was too narrow, Efe reported.

District Judge Derrick Watson also said that the government could not prohibit entry by assured of placement in the by recognized refugee agencies.

The sided with the Justice Department on the refugee question, staying that portion of Watson's decision, but they supported the district judge's finding on the government's exemption criteria.

More broadly, the nine justices declined to rule definitively on the administration's appeal of Watson's ruling, insisting that the case would have to follow the usual course through the appellate courts.

Last month, the set aside injunctions issued by appellate courts and said that portions of Trump's March 6 executive order could take effect.

That document barred citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and from entering the for 90 days and excluded all for 120 days.

But in allowing the order to take effect, the said that the travel restrictions could not be applied to people with "a credible claim of a bona fide relationship" with a person or entity in the

Under the administration guidelines, spouses, parents, parents-in-law, children, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, fiances and siblings of those already in the country can be admitted.

But grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law are excluded.

Watson struck down those restrictions.

"Common sense, for instance, dictates that close family members be defined to include grandparents," he wrote last week.

"Indeed, grandparents are the epitome of close family members. The government's definition excludes them. That simply cannot be."