WannaCry attack claim baseless, show us proof: North Korea's UN envoy to US

Business Standard

AP| PTI  |  Tokyo 

Photo: Reuters

A North Korean ambassador to the United Nations says the US claim that Pyongyang was behind the WannaCry ransomware attack earlier this year is a baseless provocation and demanded Washington back up its accusations with evidence.

The North's UN ambassador in charge of US-related issues says North Korea believes Washington is using the allegation to create an "extremely confrontational atmosphere."


Pak Song Il told The Associated Press in a telephone interview from New York late on Monday: "If they are so sure, show us the evidence."

The WannaCry ransomware attack infected hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide and crippled parts of Britain's National Health Service in May.

First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 08:18 IST

