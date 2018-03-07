Will not bar Qatar from Arab summit in Riyadh, says Saudi crown prince

Saudi Arabia's crown prince says will not be barred from the in later this month but predicted the standoff with could last a long time. Prince Mohammed bin Salman's comments were made to local editors during a visit to Egypt this week and published today in the independent Al-Shorouk newspaper. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with in June, accusing the tiny but super-rich Gulf state of supporting militant groups and forging close ties with Shiite Iran. The prince described Iran, Turkey and militant groups as the "contemporary triangle of evil." He said was seeking to end the close relations between Iran on the one hand and Russia and Syria on the other.